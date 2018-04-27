Pro14 Judgement Day: Cardiff Blues v Ospreys

Gareth Anscombe played at full-back against Pau in the Challenge Cup semi-final win on 21 April

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 17:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Cardiff Blues make 13 changes for their Judgement Day clash with Welsh rivals Ospreys at the Principality Stadium.

Blues rest several key players with their immediate priority their European Challenge Cup final against Gloucester.

The Ospreys have resorted to their strongest side after resting players for the 37-14 Pro 14 defeat by Zebre.

Newly installed head coach Allen Clarke has made 14 changes with Sam Cross the only starting survivor from the team that travelled to Italy.

Ospreys feature nine Wales internationals in their XV and Justin Tipuric is back in the side after featuring for Team Wales at sevens in the Commonwealth Games.

Alun Wyn Jones starts as captain, but the Ospreys are without 17 players currently on the sidelines through injury.

For Blues, Gareth Anscombe skippers the side and returns to the number 10 jersey and Taufa'ao Filise is recalled.

The only other player to be retained from last week's European Challenge Cup semi-final win over Pau is Josh Turnbull.

Steven Shingler will make his 50th appearance for the region.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke said: "I think last season's Judgement Day result was well documented.

"I've done my research and in the last 12 outings that's the only game that the Blues actually won, with Ospreys winning the other 11.

Clarke said he has high expectations no matter who wears the jersey and wants to see a "complete performance," from his team.

"In that five jersey for instance, they've got to perform like an Alun Wyn Jones," he said.

Despite the outcome of the game not affecting the Ospreys league positioning or the play-off, Clarke said: "Every man that takes the field on Saturday are a reflection of the Ospreys."

He said next month's play off was a "lifeline" to the Ospreys.

"George North isn't coming here to play Challenge Cup rugby.

"Seven or eight weeks ago we were behind the black ball... fortunately through performance and the response of the players we got ourselves through to that one-off game."

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson said his team picked up "a lot of bumps" in their European Challenge Cup semi-final win over Pau and they have had to "make the right decisions" over which players they select for Judgement Day ahead of the final in Bilbao on 11 May.

"We've achieved all we can achieve in the league, nothing's going to change from that point of view," he said.

"We have one big game in terms of something we can achieve - and that's some silverware.

"We've trusted the squad at different times of the year and we need to trust it again now.

"We're not getting away from the point that Judgement Day is still a derby and a massive game, but the other side is a European cup final and you don't have too many of them."

Blues: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Garyn Smith, Steven Shingler, Blaine Scully; Gareth Anscombe (c), Lloyd Williams; Rhys Gill, Kirby Myhill, Taufa'ao Filise, Damian Welch, James Down, Macauley Cook, Olly Robinson, Josh Turnbull

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brad Thyer, Dillon Lewis, Ben Murphy, Alun Lawrence, Lewis Jones, Harri Millard, Max Llewellyn.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Jeff Hassler, Kieron Fonotia, Owen Watkin, Hanno Dirksen; Dan Biggar, Tom Habberfield; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Dmitri Arhip, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Sam Cross, Justin Tipuric, James King

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Giorgi Nemsadze, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Sam Davies, Ashley Beck.

Referee: Frank Murphy

Assistants: Dan Jones, Shane Kierans

TMO: Neil Hennessey