WRU National Finals Day: Merthyr take on Newport

Newport beat Llandovery to book their place in the National Cup final

WRU National Finals Day Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Sunday, 29 April Kick-off: 13:00, 15:15, 17:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Six teams compete for silverware at the home of Welsh rugby on Sunday as the Principality Stadium hosts the highlight of the club rugby calendar - National Finals Day.

National Cup final: Merthyr v Newport (KO 17:35)

Merthyr reached their first National Cup final in their 142-year history by beating Ebbw Vale 10-6 in the semi-final.

Dale McIntosh's Ironmen previously tasted success at the Principality Stadium when they beat Rhiwbina in the 2014 plate final.

Newport booked their place in the final with a 16-12 victory over Llandovery. This will be the Black and Ambers' third cup final in their 144 years, having won it twice before in 1977 and 2001.

When the sides met in the Premiership on 10 March, Newport won by a single point.

National Plate final: Brynmawr v Nant Conwy (KO 15:15)

With Brynmawr closing in on the Division One East title and Nant Conwy topping the Division One North table, both sides are eyeing up a potential double on Sunday.

Brynmawr fought their way to the final with a narrow 27-24 victory over Nelson, while Nant Conwy were 10-0 winners over Ystalyfera.

National Bowl final: Pembroke v Porthcawl (KO 13:00)

Pembroke lost 32-12 to Cardiff University in the last four, but found themselves taking the students' spot in the final after an independent panel ruled they had breached the competition's eligibility rules.

Cardiff disputed the decision and the reasons given, but the WRU rejected the appeal.

The Seaweeds' route to the Principality was more straightforward. A 23-20 win over Abercwmboi saw them reach the final of the bowl for the first time.