Dan Robson: Wasps scrum-half signs new 'long-term' contract with Premiership club

Dan Robson has established himself as Wasps' first-choice scrum-half this season, starting in 20 of his 23 appearances

Dan Robson has signed a new "long-term" contract with Premiership club Wasps.

Scrum-half Robson has scored 27 tries in 81 appearances for the club since joining from Gloucester in 2015.

The 26-year-old has been in good form this season, with 10 tries to help Wasps reach third place in the Premiership with two games remaining.

"He's worked hard at his game over the last three years and is now one of the best scrum-halves in Europe," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said.

Robson has previously played for England Under-20s and been involved in senior squads under coach Eddie Jones, but has never won a cap.

"I am obviously biased," Young added. "But if Dan continues to deliver the same level of performance for us, it can surely only be a matter of time before his England chance comes."