Premiership: Gloucester v Bath

Gloucester prop John Afoa is joining promoted Bristol at the end of the season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make four changes for Saturday's Premiership visit of West Country rivals Bath, as they aim to boost their bid for a top-four spot.

Josh Hohneck, James Hanson and John Afoa come in to the front row, while Lewis Ludlow starts in the back row.

Bath need a bonus-point win and the hosts to earn no losing bonus points, to keep their faint hopes of European Champions Cup qualification alive.

Anthony Perenise, Max Clark and Tom Homer all start, as Bath change three.

Todd Blackadder's side - who start the weekend 10 points adrift of sixth-placed Gloucester - know their top-six bid would also be over if seventh-placed Sale win at Exeter Chiefs.

The Cherry and Whites are already assured of Champions Cup qualification for next season, regardless of their league position, after reaching the final of the Challenge Cup, in which they will face already-qualified Cardiff Blues.

The Challenge Cup winners are set to earn a Champions Cup place for next season but, as Cardiff have qualified via their league position, the runners-up from the final on 11 May will take the spot.

However, should Gloucester also claim a top-six league placing, their Champions Cup spot cannot pass down to the next-highest-ranked Premiership side, owing to this season's new qualification rules, because this year's premier European champions will not be an English side.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Trinder; Burns, Braley; Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa; Slater (c), Galarza, Polledri, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, McAllister, Balmain, Savage, Ackermann, Vellacott, Symons, Halaifonua.

Bath: Homer; Banahan. Clark, Wilson, Brew; Priestland, Fotuali'i, Obano, Dunn, Perenise, Ewels (c), Stooke, Ellis, Louw, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Noguera, Knight, Phillips, Mercer, Green, Burns, Vuna.