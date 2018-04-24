Alex Cuthbert: Injured Wales wing to miss Cardiff Blues' last two games of 2017-18

Alex Cuthbert has won 47 caps for Wales, scoring 16 tries

Alex Cuthbert looks to have played his last game for Cardiff Blues after sustaining a pectoral injury.

The Wales wing was injured during the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Pau and is unlikely to play in either the final in Bilbao on 11 May or Saturday's Judgement Day clash with Ospreys.

Cuthbert, 28, will join Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season.

"We're waiting for the results of some scans but it's not looking good," said Blues head coach Danny Wilson.

"We'll see what that [medical test] says but it doesn't look particularly healthy at the moment.

"We're only a couple of weeks away from that game so it would be a big ask for him to make it [the Challenge Cup final], but I'm speculating until I know exactly what the results of the scan show."

Cuthbert will not be eligible to play for Wales while at Exeter because of rules brought in this season.

Only players who have won 60 or more caps can play for Wales if they sign for a club in another country.