Premiership: London Irish v Saracens

David Paice is London Irish's current record appearance holder

Aviva Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 29 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

David Paice will captain London Irish against Saracens after announcing his retirement at the end of the season.

Blair Cowan also returns in the back row for Irish to face the club he played for on loan earlier this season.

Saracens make seven changes from the win against Bath earlier this month, having secured their semi-final place.

Prop Vincent Koch returns from an ankle injury for the first time since February, while Maro Itoje and Jamie George also feature in the pack.

Irish's relegation may already be decided before kick-off on Sunday with second-from-bottom Worcester only needing a draw against Harlequins on Saturday to secure their Premiership status.

Victory for Saracens would guarantee them a home semi-final next month.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

London Irish: Tonks; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, J. Williams, Lewington; Brophy Clews, Van Zyl; Franks, Paice (capt), Hoskins, McNally, Van der Merwe, Schatz, Cowan, Treviranus.

Replacements: Porecki, Elrington, Du Plessis, De Chaves, Basham, Steele, McLean, Tokoirotuma.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Taylor, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Spencer; M. Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Kruis, Rhodes, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Brits, Barrington, Figallo, Isiekwe, B. Vunipola, Wigglesworth, Lozowski, Bosch.

Referee: Ian Tempest.