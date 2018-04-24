Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow - Warriors 'starting to get twitchy' - Richard Cockerill

Glasgow tasted defeat on their last visit to Murrayfield after Edinburgh scored a late try

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill believes Glasgow are eyeing his side's progress with alarm, as they bid to become Scottish rugby's dominant force.

The capital side need a point from Saturday's 1872 Cup derby to guarantee a first-ever play-off position.

Edinburgh have not finished above their city rivals in seven years, but have improved rapidly under Cockerill.

"They're starting to get a bit twitchy because they know - and we know - we're good enough to beat them," he said.

"Glasgow have been the sort of privileged elder brother for a long time and we're starting to redress that and we want to be competing with and overtaking Glasgow in the next 12 months or so.

"They've lived in a relatively comfortable way because Edinburgh have been so poor over the years, but now we're a side that's improving and performing, and we're a team that wants to supersede them in the Scottish rankings and be the number-one team in Scotland."

Saturday's Murrayfield meeting comes in the final round of regular-season Pro14 fixtures, and will also decide the destination of the 1872 Cup, with both teams having claimed one derby triumph apiece this season.

Conference A leaders Glasgow have already secured a home semi-final, but Edinburgh will need to take something from the game to seal third place in Conference B, should Ulster earn maximum points away to Munster earlier on Saturday.

Richard Cockerill has guided Edinburgh to 19 wins in 27 matches this season

"We've not been good enough to make the rivalry edgy enough," Cockerill added. "The reality is they've been the better side in recent history.

"What we've got now is a proper rivalry that, actually, we're good enough to beat them, we're good enough to rattle them and get amongst them and really, honestly compete. That's the key.

"Glasgow are a great side but they've struggled for form. Last week [in a defeat by Ulster] they turned the ball over 23 times; they're vulnerable when you get amongst them, and we need to get amongst them and stop them playing.

"Set-piece and breakdown are going to be very important at the weekend. They're very tough at the breakdown and we've got to match them at that, and they've got X-factor.

"Look at Finn [Russell], Ali Price, young George Horne, Hoggy [Stuart Hogg] - they're guys that can break a game up, so we need to control that, put them under pressure and force them into errors."

Cockerill confirmed full-back Blair Kinghorn and fly-half Jaco van der Walt are fit to play on Saturday.

The pair came off in the hammering of Scarlets two weeks ago nursing respective knee and head injuries.