George North: Signing would be 'fantastic' for Ospreys - Williams

George North made his Wales debut aged 18 against South Africa in November 2010 and became the nation's youngest try-scorer that day

George North signing for Ospreys would be "fantastic" for the region, says legendary Wales wing Shane Williams.

Reports have suggested Ospreys have won the battle to sign the Wales and British and Irish Lions wing.

In November, 2017 North announced he would return to Wales from Northampton on a National Dual Contract [NDC] for 2018-19.

"It would be fantastic to have him there. He'd be a massive inclusion in the region," said Williams.

"He's been linked to all the regions so it's going to be interesting to see where he comes to."

Signing an NDC means the Welsh Rugby Union will pay 60% of North's salary while his playing and training schedule will be decided in discussions between the Wales management and his regional bosses.

'World class'

North will return to Wales five years after leaving Scarlets for Saints.

"I'd love to see him at the Ospreys," added Williams.

"He, alongside players like Justin Tipuric, can make a difference.

"He's world class, any region would want him, and there's a massive tug of war to get him."

George North and Shane Williams are former Wales team-mates and rivals

As his team of origin, rules agreed between the WRU and regions mean Scarlets had the first chance to speak to North about a possible return.

However, Scarlets and Dragons' interest in the player has ended and Ospreys are now favourites to see off Blues' attempts at signing the player.

The Swansea-based team have a new permanent coach in Allen Clarke following Steve Tandy's February departure.

Ospreys 'capable of winning things'

Ospreys have had a disappointing season, but can still qualify for the top-tier European Champions Cup in 2018-19 via a play-off next month.

They parted company with Tandy after just four wins from 13 games in the Pro14 and after being knocked out of the European Champions Cup.

Since Clarke became interim boss, Ospreys have won four of their nine games and on Saturday face Cardiff Blues on Welsh rugby's Judgement Day at Principality Stadium, their last regular league fixture of the campaign.

Williams said: "The Ospreys have definitely underachieved this year and I think George and all of the Ospreys players know that.

"They are a club, when you look at the calibre of players they have, that are capable of winning things."

Watch Cardiff Blues v Ospreys live on S4C's Y Clwb Rygbi, Saturday, 28 April, kick-off 17:35 BST.