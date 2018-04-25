Welsh rugby side kicked out of cup after competing in it for 46 years!

The Principality Stadium stages the Welsh Rugby Union Cup, Bowl and Plate finals on Sunday, 29 April

A Welsh rugby team have been kicked out of a competition and told they were ineligible to compete in it... 46 years after first entering the tournament!

Cardiff University have been denied a place in the Welsh Rugby National Bowl final this Sunday, missing an opportunity to play at Wales' national ground, the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff University have been replaced by their semi-final opponents Pembroke.

An independent panel ruled they had breached eligibility rules.

However, the university insist their selection has been consistent since they first competed in the competition in 1972.

Cardiff University have been told they should not have been in the event in the first place and that they and other student teams will not be able to enter next season.

It has been ruled they fielded ineligible players from higher divisions in their semi-final victory over Pembroke.

Pembroke play in Welsh National League Division Five West and Cardiff have just been promoted to BUCS Super Rugby, the highest level of university Rugby Union, featuring 10 men's teams across England and Wales.

Cardiff University say they had dispensation to play the players in question and while an initial WRU hearing found in their favour, Pembroke appealed and overturned the decision.

The 'Bowl Final' is part of a day that also sees the WRU National Cup and Plate contested.

"Cardiff University have been replaced by their semi-final opponents Pembroke in the National Bowl Final after an independent panel ruled they had breached the competition's eligibility rules," the WRU explained in a statement.

The WRU National Bowl made headlines last year as well when former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Shane Williams competed for his village team, Amman United.

Cardiff University 'extremely disappointed

In a statement, Cardiff University made clear that the decision by the WRU had caught them by surprise. They beat Pembroke 32-12 on 31 March in the semi-final.

Cardiff appealed against the decision, but the WRU rejected their position.

"Cardiff University Rugby Club was extremely disappointed to receive a letter advising that the club is not able to feature in the WRU National Bowl final at the Principality Stadium on Sunday 29 April 2018," they wrote.

"We dispute the decision and the reasons given. The University has written to the WRU seeking a response.

"The University rugby club was invited by the WRU to compete in the competition again this year. Only upon reaching the final have we been informed that we, along with all other universities who competed, were ineligible to do so.

"The University rugby club has competed for over 46 years in WRU cup competitions and has always upheld the integrity of those competitions."

Cardiff say they have adequately proved the eligibility of their players.

"In addition, the club has evidenced in a meeting with the competition management committee that dispensation had been provided on a number of occasions to enable students studying at the University to compete in WRU competitions," they continued.

"We were subsequently written to and advised by the committee that we could continue in the competition and so were surprised and disappointed to receive the letter from the WRU.

"We believe we should be able to take our place in the final of the competition."

'It was not a fair outcome for our boys'

Pembroke forwards coach Kyle Davies says his side, who will now face Porthcawl in Sunday's final, felt compelled to appeal their case after seeing Cardiff players.

"We played every round to get to the semi-final and on the day of the game we could see they had five or six players playing that day whose standard was a lot higher than ours.

"We were disappointed after the game and we looked into it and saw some were Championship level players and some had already played in the cup for Cardiff RFC.

"It was not a fair outcome for our boys.

"With the Bowl rules, we cannot pull in players and our argument was that no team should be able to do it.

"We should not be playing against semi-professional players.

"We aren't blaming Cardiff University, it was something that needed to be looked at and now it has been."