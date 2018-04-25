Rob Horne: Northampton squad hit hard by centre's injury, says Dickens

Rob Horne made 21 appearances for Northampton Saints after joining the club in 2017, scoring eight tries

Interim head coach Alan Dickens says Northampton have been "hit hard" by the career-ending injury sustained by Australian centre Rob Horne.

The 28-year-old suffered life-changing nerve damage to his right arm in their match against Leicester on 14 April.

"Our primary focus is to look after Rob and his family in this difficult period, and also to look after the players," Dickens said.

"Some of them react differently and we need to cater for that."

Horne was captaining Saints for the first time when he was injured 13 seconds into the East Midlands derby at Welford Road, which Saints won 27-21.

"Rob is a genuine bloke, and that is what you want within a squad," Dickens told BBC Radio Northampton. "He has been fantastic for us this season.

"The performance at Leicester was born out of Rob's leadership throughout that week and I can't praise him enough.

"We asked him to lead the team, which he found a great honour and privilege. He took the bull by the horns and led from the front, which makes it all the more disappointing.

"I saw him on the Sunday night and was positive and asked how the lads had got on on Saturday. To have had the news last week was crushing."

Hartley 'needs to recover properly'

Northampton will also be without England captain Dylan Hartley until the start of next season, with the 32-year-old hooker taking an extended period away of rest to recover from concussion.

"Our focus with Dylan is that he comes back when he feels 100%," Dickens said.

"If he has been advised to have a long period of rest over the close season then that is what he needs to do for his health and long-term future.

"We will support Dylan and Rob in these next few weeks and months."

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that prop Campese Ma'afu will leave Franklin's Gardens at the end of this campaign.

The 33-year-old Fiji international has made 35 appearances for Saints after joining from French side Provence in 2016.