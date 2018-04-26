Brad Shields: Hurricanes captain says England hopes 'out of my control'

Brad Shields will join Premiership side Wasps during next season

Hurricanes captain Brad Shields says any hope of touring South Africa with England in June are "out of my control".

New Zealand-born Shields, who qualifies for England through his parents, will join Wasps later this year.

The back-row forward is contracted to the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) until the end of Super Rugby in August, but wants to be released.

"I haven't heard anything yet," said the 27-year-old.

The NZRU says it will make the final decision on Shields' availability, with Hurricanes still facing three regular season matches and potentially three play-off games after the international window.

"It's out of my control and my focus is on the game this week, and has been for the last couple of weeks," added Shields before Hurricanes' Super Rugby game against Japan's Sunwolves.

"All I need to worry about is playing good rugby and whatever happens from here is out of my control."

Injuries to England forwards Nathan Hughes and Courtney Lawes have hastened the need for reinforcements in the England back row, with Shields seen to fit the bill.

The forward helped Wellington Hurricanes to the Super Rugby title in 2016 and led the side to a draw against the British and Irish Lions last June.

He was part of the New Zealand under-20s side that retained the Junior IRB World Championship title in 2011 but has never been capped by the All Blacks.

"When I signed over in England playing Tests was obviously part of the plans," he said.

"As a player, your goal is always to play at that next level and that's my goal and always has been."