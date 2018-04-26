Wales v South Africa: WRU confident game in USA will go ahead

From the section

Andre Pollard of South Africa tackles Wales' Hallam Amos during their November, 2017 encounter - a game Wales won

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is confident Wales' June game against South Africa in Washington DC will go ahead amid reports it is in doubt.

The company staging the game on Saturday 2 June, Rugby International Marketing (RIM), has reportedly faced internal and financial problems, a lack of match ticket sales among them.

Wales plan to face the Springboks before two Tests in Argentina.

The game is scheduled to take place at the Robert F Kennedy Stadium.

Wales coach Warren Gatland is expected to rest some established players, including British and Irish Lions lock Alun Wyn Jones, for the summer tour.

Tests against Argentina will be played on 9 and 16 June.

The WRU and RIM have been asked to comment.