Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale criticises Brian O'Driscoll's 'basket case' comments

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale has scored nine tries for Ulster this season

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale has hit back after Brian O'Driscoll described the team as a "bit of a basket case".

The former Ireland captain made the comments in relation to the issues facing the province including poor form and their coach leaving this summer.

O'Driscoll added that players could be reluctant to move to Belfast if they are not challenging for titles.

"I think he called us a basket case, which I think is ridiculous," Stockdale told the Belfast Telegraph.

Ulster are struggling to reach the Pro14 play-offs while they need a new head coach with Jono Gibbes, who said O'Driscoll's claim was "irrelevant", departing at the end of the season.

The Kingspan Stadium side have been linked with Leinster fly-halves Joey Carbery and Ross Byrne with one of the two expected to replace Paddy Jackson, who recently had his contract revoked.

O'Driscoll (right) has been a regular media pundit at Kingspan Stadium since his retirement

Jackson and Stuart Olding were both cleared of rape last month after a nine-week trial but their contracts were terminated following an internal review by Ulster and the IRFU.

There had been controversy over social media during the court case in relation to WhatsApp messages involving the pair.

It has been a difficult campaign for Ulster including director of rugby Les Kiss leaving his position in January.

Rebuilding process

Senior players Tommy Bowe and Paul Marshall will retire this summer and full-back Charles Piutau will leave to join Bristol, which has left the club facing a difficult rebuilding process.

"I think he (O'Driscoll) could probably count on his hands how many times he has been up at Ulster Rugby in the last five years," added Ireland international Stockdale.

Media playback is not supported on this device Head coach Jono Gibbes will leave Ulster at the end of the season

"So I think the comments are pretty unfair - in terms of within the club and in terms of the players there is absolutely no split.

"To be honest, everything that has gone on outside of Ulster Rugby and the stuff that you can't control has almost galvanised us.

"We have pulled out performance on top of performance and we have started actually playing some really good rugby."