Ed Robinson: Jersey reds appoint son of ex-England & Scotland boss as backs coach

Fifth-placed Jersey Reds could finish has high as third in the Championship this season

Jersey Reds have appointed Ed Robinson as their first backs coach.

Robinson will join the club in the summer form Championship rivals Rotherham and will also focus on the team's attacking play.

The 25-year-old is the son of former England and Scotland boss Andy Robinson and has been coaching since his playing career was ended by injury in 2011.

Harvey Biljon continues as head coach, with Neil Tunnah remaining in his role as forwards coach.

"We're excited that Ed will be part of our team by the time the players return for pre-season training in June," said Jersey chairman Mark Morgan.

"The success of our work in developing rugby talent in Jersey has been shown with the numbers of players moving to top-flight clubs in the past two seasons, and recruiting Ed is a real boost to that work.

"Not only will we have a 50% increase in our coaching team and the amount of time coaches can spend working hands-on with the players, but we'll be helping a young coach to take the next step in his development."