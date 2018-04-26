Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow - Mata back; Gray, Wilson, Fagerson return for Warriors

Fijian star Bill Mata returns to the back row for Edinburgh

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Edinburgh recall Fijian number eight Bill Mata in the only change to their side to face Glasgow at Murrayfield.

Mata takes over from Cornell du Preez, who drops to the bench, where prop WP Nel also returns to the match-day 23.

Glasgow select Nick Grigg and Sam Johnson in midfield, while DTH van der Merwe comes onto the wing for his 100th Warriors outing, in his second spell.

George Horne starts at scrum-half, and Zander Fagerson and fit-again duo Jonny Gray and Ryan Wilson return up front.

With captain Wilson back, Matt Fagerson switches to blind-side flanker, while prop Jamie Bhatti, flanker Chris Fusaro and wing Lee Jones join the replacements.

Saturday's meeting, in the final round of regular-season Pro14 fixtures, will decide the destination of the 1872 Cup, with both teams having claimed one derby victory apiece this season.

Conference A leaders Glasgow have already secured a home semi-final, but Edinburgh will need to take something from the game to seal third place in Conference B, should Ulster earn a bonus-point win away to Munster earlier on Saturday.

Ryan Wilson has shaken off a chest problem to resume the Warriors captaincy on Saturday

"Whatever happens on Saturday, we'll get exactly what we deserve so if we're in the play-offs and we're in Europe [the Champions Cup] it's because we deserve to be there," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"If we're not, then that's down to us and that's how it should be.

"Glasgow have had a pretty easy run of being the best team [in Scotland]. They know we're competitive, we're getting better all the time as we want to make it two very good teams in Scotland.

"I don't want Glasgow to be the better team or the favoured team. I want us to be equal and I want us to be fighting our corner as Edinburgh. We want to earn the respect of every team we play and that starts on Saturday.

"If both sides play to the best of their ability they should beat us, but we'll see.

"They've got very good players, they've probably got a bit more stardust than us - for sure they have. But that doesn't mean we're not better than them as a team and there's no reason we can't beat them."

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said the return of Scotland duo Gray and Wilson was a "big boost" to his side.

"Both have trained really well and are chomping at the bit to be involved," he said.

"We're highly motivated. There's a historic cup up for grabs and we want to put in a good performance for the thousands of Warriors fans who will be travelling along the M8 to support us."

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn, D Fife, J Johnstone, C Dean, D van der Merwe, J van der Walt, S Hidalgo-Clyne; J Lay, S McInally (capt), S Berghan, B Toolis, G Gilchrist, M Bradbury, J Ritchie, B Mata.

Replacements: N Cochrane, A Dell, WP Nel, L Carmichael, C du Preez, N Fowles, D Weir, M Bennett.

Glasgow Warriors: S Hogg; T Seymour, N Grigg, S Johnson, DTH van der Merwe; F Russell, G Horne; A Allan, F Brown, Z Fagerson; T Swinson, J Gray; M Fagerson, C Gibbins, R Wilson (capt).

Replacements: G Turner, J Bhatti, S Halanukonuka, R Harley, C Fusaro, H Pyrgos, P Horne, L Jones.