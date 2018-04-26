BBC Sport - Rugby Union Weekly: Life after rugby and how careers can be cut short at any point

The dangers of rugby and preparing for life after it

After Northampton and Australia centre Rob Horne suffered life-changing nerve damage and was forced to retire from the sport, the Rugby Union Weekly podcast team of Ugo Monye, Danny Care and Chris Jones discuss life after rugby and how careers can be cut short at any point.

Download and listen to the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Top videos

Video

The dangers of rugby and preparing for life after it

Video

Morgan unfazed by London Stadium omission

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Where is Jack Rodwell? Coleman 'doesn't know'

Video

Eddie Howe and his love of electric 80s piano

Video

Wilder's criticism spurred me on - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

I'll prove I'm the best heavyweight - Haye

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Hodgson would be disappointed if England stopped playing at Wembley

Top Stories