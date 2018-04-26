BBC Sport - Rugby Union Weekly: Life after rugby and how careers can be cut short at any point
The dangers of rugby and preparing for life after it
After Northampton and Australia centre Rob Horne suffered life-changing nerve damage and was forced to retire from the sport, the Rugby Union Weekly podcast team of Ugo Monye, Danny Care and Chris Jones discuss life after rugby and how careers can be cut short at any point.
