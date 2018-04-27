Ospreys lack of European success 'frustrating', says Tipuric

Tipuric recently returned from playing sevens rugby with Team Wales at Australia's Commonwealth Games

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 17:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric said Ospreys' lack of success this season is "something we're not used to".

But he has credited the European success of Saturday's Judgement Day opponents Cardiff Blues and their west Wales rivals Scarlets.

Blues have reached the final of the European Challenge Cup, while Scarlets were knocked out of the Champions Cup semi-final.

Tipuric said "they're playing well and it's only going to help Welsh rugby".

Ospreys were knocked out of the Champions Cup in the pool stage by Clermont Auvergne.

"From an Ospreys point of view, it [European rugby] was something that we obviously wanted to be part of.

"It's a little bit frustrating, but it's one of those seasons.

"Hopefully we can put things right next year."

Tipuric has played with North for Wales and the British and Irish Lions

Tipuric said he hoped the full-time appointment of Allen Clarke as head coach and the recruitment of Wales internationals George North, Scott Williams and Aled Davies will boost their 2018-19 campaign.

"Obviously there's been a few signings and they're the names you want to make this team better," he said.

"I think we all know what George can do, he's world class.

"With the game we're trying to play it's only going to help us if we've got someone like him out wide who finishes tries for fun."

Tipuric said since Clarke took over from Steve Tandy, he has been "great for the boys", and described him as a "top bloke".

He said they have to give him time to "put his stamp on the way he wants Ospreys to play".

Blues will be looking for a repeat performance in last year's Judgement Day

Tipuric said it "will be nice to get back" to 15s rugby on Saturday following his exploits on the Gold Coast with Wales' sevens team.

But he expects to face a Blues team "full of confidence" who are "playing expansive rugby".

"Everyone can jackal for them, that's why they are such a threat... when we've got the ball in hand we've got to look after it from one to 15."

Last Judgement Day, Blues were dominant and claimed a 35-17 win over Ospreys.

"It was a tough loss for us last season.... so we know they are going to be physical," said Tipuric.

Irrespective of the result, Ospreys have already secured a play-off place for a chance to qualify for the Champions Cup.

Tipuric said it was a "big deal" for Ospreys to secure a place in Europe's top-tier competition.

"You're playing against the best players in Europe, that is what you want to be a part of."