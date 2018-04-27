Tyrrells Premier 15s Final: Harlequins Ladies v Saracens Women (Sun)

Media playback is not supported on this device Harlequins and Saracens prepare for Premier 15s final

Tyrrells Premier 15s final Venue: Ealing Trailfinders RFC Date: Sunday, 29 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins Ladies see the return of England Sevens star Jess Breach on the bench for the inaugural Premier 15s final with Saracens Women.

Breach, 20, recently helped England's Rugby Sevens team win a bronze medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Saracens make one change to their starting XV from the semi-final with Kat Evans coming in at hooker.

They boast seven England internationals, including captain Charlotte Clapp.

Breach's return will be a fillip to Quins, the winger scored 16 tries during the season, around her England Sevens commitments.

Both sides are littered with international stars with Quins utilising the services of current and former Red Rose players, Vickii Cornborough, captain Rachael Burford, Abbie Scott, Shaunagh Brown, Leanne Riley, Fiona Pocock and Zoe Saynor.

The experience of USA full-back Jess Wooden and Scotland flanker Deborah McCormack is also added to the starting XV.

Saracens starters boast seven England internationals alongside captain Clapp in Hannah Botterman, Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall, Lauren Cattell, Georgina Gulliver and Zoe Harrison.

The squad also includes two Dutch internationals in Tessa Wijmans and Sam Martinez Gion.

The two sides each have one victory against the other from the regular league season, with both winning their away fixtures.

Harlequins Ladies co-head coach Gary Street:

"We have a really strong bench, and though Ellie Miles misses out, having Jess Breach available has given us all a great boost."

Saracens head coach Rob Cain:

"The play-offs did their job and the two top teams have the opportunity to finish their season crowned inaugural champions.

"The teams know each other well from our previous encounters and there will be a big onus on collision wins with both teams fighting hard to stamp down their own dominance through set piece.

"There are so many exciting head-to-head battles which will have a major say on the outcome of the game. It should be great for the neutral to watch."

The match, at Ealing Trailfinders RFC, will be refereed by England's leading female referee Sarah Cox who recently took charge of the Women's Rugby Sevens final at the Commonwealth Games.

Harlequins: Wooden; Myers, Pocock, Burford (capt), Bradshaw; Green, Riley; Cornborough, Catlin, Edwards, Scott, Saynor, Brown, McCormack, Fletcher.

Replacements: Viksten, Greenslade, Hardy, McCarthy, Haywood, Breach, White.

Saracens: Vistisen; Mackinder, Cattell, Rowland, Clapp (capt); Harrison, Gulliver; Botterman, Evans, Martinez Gion, Green, Wijmans, B. Cleall, Packer, P. Cleall.

Replacements: Campbell, Barber, Galligan, Fedrighi, Wyrwas, Wardle, Uren.

Referee: Sarah Cox.