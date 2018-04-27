Pro14: Munster v Ulster (Sat)

John Cooney misses the visit to Limerick after suffering a concussion

Pro14 Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 17:35 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website

Ulster will be without John Cooney and Charles Piutau for their Pro14 game against Munster but Iain Henderson and Craig Gilroy return to the team.

Cooney is following concussion protocols after failing an HIA last weekend in the win over Glasgow so Dave Shanahan starts at scrum-half.

Piutau is unavailable for family reasons but Henderson plays after being absent for the birth of his daughter.

Winger Gilroy is back after being suspended by the IRFU and Ulster Rugby.

Gilroy was sanctioned over a text message he sent to Stuart Olding which emerged during the rape trial of Paddy Jackson and Olding, who were both acquitted.

Henderson was a late withdrawal from the team which took to the field at Kingspan Stadium last week.

Back-row Jean Deysel was ruled out earlier in the week after sustaining what head coach Jono Gibbes described as "a significant knee injury" against Glasgow, so Clive Ross is selected.

Hooker Rory Best returns to captain the side and Chris Henry is recalled to the replacements, with Paul Marshall and Tommy Bowe also among those who could be introduced from the bench.

Bowe and Marshall will retire this summer, while Piutau will leave Belfast to join Bristol. Louis Ludik occupies the full-back role in the absence of the Kiwi.

'Slim hope' of making Pro14 play-offs

Ulster retain a slim chance of qualification for the Pro14 play-offs thanks to three successive wins over Edinburgh, Ospreys and Glasgow.

A four-try bonus-point win over Munster, in addition to Edinburgh failing to pick up a point in their home game against Glasgow, would see Gibbes' team clinch an unlikely play-off spot.

Ulster's bonus-point victory over Glasgow last Saturday kept alive their hopes of a European Champions Cup spot next season.

If they miss out on the Pro14 play-offs, they face a probable play-off against the Ospreys next month, with the winner securing the competition's final Champions Cup berth.

Munster have already sealed a home quarter-final in the play-off series next Saturday and will field a vastly changed line-up from that which went down to Racing 92 in their European Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Former Ulster centre Sam Arnold is the only player retained by head coach Johann van Graan.

Munster: S Fitzgerald; C Nash, S Arnold, D Goggin, D Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, D Williams; J Cronin, M Sherry (capt), B Scott; G Grobler, D O'Shea; D O'Callaghan, C Oliver, R Copeland.

Replacements: R Marshall, J Loughman, S Archer, J Kleyn, J O'Donoghue, J Hart, B Johnston, S Daly.

Ulster: L Ludik; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J McPhillips, D Shanahan; C Black, R Best (capt), R Kane; A O'Connor, I Henderson; C Ross, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O'Toole, K Treadwell, C Henry, P Marshall, A Curtis, T Bowe.