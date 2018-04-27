Chris Pennell: Worcester full-back awarded testimonial season

Chris Pennell (right) won his only England cap on the 2014 tour of New Zealand

Worcester full-back Chris Pennell has been awarded a testimonial season for the 2018-19 campaign.

Pennell, 30, made his debut for the Premiership club in 2007 and Saturday's home game with Harlequins will be his 200th at Sixways.

He said: "I am honoured to be awarded a testimonial season and I am looking forward to an enjoyable year."

The Harlequins match will also be Donncha O'Callaghan's final game for Warriors after 20 years.

Pennell has twice won promotion from the Championship with Worcester and was nominated for the Premiership Player of the Season award in 2014.

Later that summer he was named in the England squad to tour New Zealand and made his international debut off the bench against the All Blacks at Eden Park.