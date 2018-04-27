BBC Sport - Paul Tupai: Northampton and Bedford stalwart prepares to bow out from rugby

One Tupai bows out as another begins

Paul Tupai will bring a 25-year career in professional rugby to a close when he retires on Saturday.

The 43-year-old former Northampton back row, who has played more than 1,000 games, was capped five times by Samoa.

He plays his final professional game for Bedford as they host Richmond this weekend just as son Connor, 18, makes his first steps in the top-flight with Northampton.

BBC Look East's James Burridge went to meet the two generations of the Tupai family.

