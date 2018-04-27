Pro 14: Connacht v Leinster (Sat)

John Muldoon will playing his final game before his retirement while Joey Carbery is named at full-back for Leinster

Guinness Pro14 Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:05 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Leinster need one point from Saturday's trip to Galway to guarantee a home Pro14 semi-final as John Muldoon makes his final Connacht appearance.

Leo Cullen makes a completely changed team from the Champions Cup semi-final win over Scarlets.

Most of Leinster's frontline men are rested although Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Devin Toner are on the bench.

Joey Carbery is named at full-back with Ross Byrne at fly-half while British & Irish Lion Jack McGrath does start.

James Lowe returns at wing after missing the European game with Ireland players Andrew Porter and Jack Conan included in the pack.

Reid to make 100th Leinster appearance

Noel Reid will make his 100th Leinster appearance and he will partnered at centre by Tom Daly, making his first appearance of the season suffering a serious knee injury in a friendly against Perpignan last summer.

With Luke McGrath still unavailable because of injury, Nick McCarthy will partner Ross Byrne at half-back as Jamison Gibson-Park drops to the bench.

The Conference B leaders go into the game five points ahead of Scarlets who face Dragons away in their final round robin fixture.

Muldoon to take backroom role at Lam's Bristol

Connacht hero Muldoon, 35, will start in his familiar number eight role as he plays his 327th and last game for his beloved province before he takes up a backroom role with Pat Lam's Bristol.

While Connacht's hopes of making the play-offs and also securing a European Champions Cup spot are long over, the home side will aim to deliver a fitting finale to Muldoon by summoning up a repeat of the display which saw off Leinster in the Pro12 final two years ago.

"It's my final time to throw on the green jersey and I just want to do the lads justice before I bow out at the Sportsground," said the 35-year-old.

"It has actually crept up on me and I have had mixed emotions this week when I have gone into training with the lads."

The home side will be close to full strength with Ireland's Grand Slam players Bundee Aki and Kieran Marmion both starting and other internationals Tiernan O'Halloran, Matt Healy, Niyi Adeolokun, Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux included by Kieran Keane.

Connacht have suffered five straight defeats - including four in the Pro14 - since beating Benetton in Italy at the end of February.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; N Adeolokun, T Farrell, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; E McKeon, J Butler, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: T McCartney, P McCabe, C Carey, U Dillane, E Masterson, C Blade, C Ronaldson, D Leader.

Leinster: J Carbery; B Daly, T Daly, N Reid, J Lowe; R Byrne, N McCarthy; J McGrath (capt), J Tracy, A Porter; R Molony, M Kearney; M Deegan, P Timmins, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, C Healy, M Bent, D Toner, J Murphy, J Gibson-Park, J Larmour, A Byrne.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)