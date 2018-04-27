Edinburgh v Glasgow: Ben Toolis expects stern test from Warriors

Edinburgh's Ben Toolis will line up against Glasgow on Saturday

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland (MW) & BBC Sport website

Edinburgh second-row Ben Toolis is expecting their 1872 Cup decider with Glasgow to be "like a Test match".

The two sides meet at Murrayfield on Saturday evening for the third time this season, with both sides having won a game each.

Toolis, who has nine caps for Scotland, says he and his team-mates are braced for an intense match.

"It's two Scottish teams battling it out, it's a three-game series so it's going to be interesting," he said.

"The first 20 minutes might feel like a Test match. Glasgow haven't been in the best form over the last couple of games, they'll want to come out and prove something as well.

"Cockers (Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill) has been putting it in our minds that it's not just another game, it's going to be really tough, especially in the first 20 minutes. That's why we've got to go out and give it our all."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill is demanding maximum effort from his side

For Edinburgh there is more than just the 1872 Cup at stake. The club can qualify for the Pro14 play-offs if they secure one point or more from the derby match.

Cockerill's side will reach the play-offs and secure Champions Cup qualification if Ulster fail to pick up a bonus-point win against Munster earlier in the day.

But Toolis says the squad are treating the match as a "must-win" regardless.

"We don't want other teams to do the job for us, we want to be there of our own accord by winning the game and putting ourselves in the position we deserve to be in," he explained.

"We don't want any favours from anyone else."

Cockerill said this week that Glasgow are getting "twitchy" and "nervous" at his side's recent resurgence, with Warriors' counterpart Dave Rennie dismissing those comments as "irrelevant."

"There are two teams in Scotland so I think you're always going to have that edge no matter what game it is, especially with the 1872 Cup [decider] and the last game before the play-offs," added Toolis.

"All these games are going to have those little battles and little edges and that's why we play the game, we live for this stuff."