Ulster lacked 'cutting edge' - Gibbes
Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes bemoans Ulster's lack of 'cutting edge' which denied them the bonus-point win against Munster which could have put them in contention for a Pro14 play-off spot.
The sides drew 24-24 in their final game of the regular season at Thomond Park, with Gibbes praising his side for "giving it everything" despite their disappointment at the final outcome.