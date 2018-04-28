BBC Sport - Ulster lacked 'cutting edge' in draw with Munster - Gibbes

Ulster lacked 'cutting edge' - Gibbes

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes bemoans Ulster's lack of 'cutting edge' which denied them the bonus-point win against Munster which could have put them in contention for a Pro14 play-off spot.

The sides drew 24-24 in their final game of the regular season at Thomond Park, with Gibbes praising his side for "giving it everything" despite their disappointment at the final outcome.

Top Stories