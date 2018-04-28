Guernsey Raiders win promotion to National Two South after Bournemouth win

Guernsey Raiders celebrate after the final whistle

Guernsey Raiders have won promotion to their highest-ever level of rugby after a 38-23 win over Bournemouth in their promotion play-off.

The islanders - who lost the London and South East Premier title by a point to Barnes - trailed 13-7 at half time after Anthony Armstrong's sole try.

But a pushover try, as well as scores from Layton Batiste, Armstrong, Luke Jones helped the home side recover.

The victory means Guernsey will play in National Two South next season.