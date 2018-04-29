Dan Biggar: Ospreys will find it will be tough to replace - Jones

Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar have both played for the British and Irish Lions

Captain Alun Wyn Jones says it will be tough to replace his Ospreys and Wales teammate Dan Biggar.

Biggar, who joins Northampton this summer, scored a last-gasp drop goal to help Ospreys to a crucial Judgement Day win over Cardiff Blues on Saturday.

The win means Ospreys now face a play-off for a Champions Cup berth.

"It's going to be tough (to replace him), given what he's done in the jersey, the points he's scored, the passion he's shown," he explained.

"It's going to be hard but we have one more game left this season, so we don't want to think of replacing him too soon.

"In the same breath, Dan would say he left a mark. But now someone else is going to have to step up."

Jones said the coolness shown by Biggar in the final stages of their nail-biting win over Blues summed him up.

"Irrelevant of what people's perception of Dan is, he is consistently himself," he said.

"He's been great for us and his mark for us has been indelible. We have one more game for that to extend."

Blues' Gareth Anscombe, an international teammate of Biggar's who has often played opposite him in Welsh regional derbies as a fellow number 10, says Biggar deserves a great send off when Ospreys bid for a Challenge Cup spot.

"I expected this question... he's been one hell of a servant for Welsh rugby, for Ospreys, he's one hell of a competitor and obviously he's been the number-one number 10 in Wales for a while now.

"It is always great to compare yourself and he deserves a great send off from the Ospreys too, he's been a great servant for Welsh rugby."