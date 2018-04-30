Jaco Kriel: Gloucester sign South Africa international back-row for 2018-19

Jaco Kriel has won the Currie Cup and two Super Rugby titles with Golden Lions

Gloucester have made their third signing for the 2018-19 season by recruiting South Africa back-row Jaco Kriel on an undisclosed-length deal.

Kriel, 28, follows compatriot hooker Franco Marais and Bath back Matt Banahan in agreeing a move to Kingsholm.

The club also say there are "more signings yet to be announced".

Kriel has won 11 caps for South Africa since making his debut against Ireland in Port Elizabeth in 2016.

He has missed the current Super Rugby season with a shoulder injury.

But his arrival at Gloucester in July will mean a reunion with head coach Johan Ackermann, who previously worked with him at Johnannesburg-based Golden Lions.

Director of rugby David Humphreys said: "Jaco's record speaks for itself. He is a player that Johan rates very highly. He will understand immediately what Johan expects from his players, and the style of play that we are trying to promote.

"Jaco was one of the leading players for the Lions during their development as a squad, and their drive to two Super Rugby finals, and has also been a real star in the Springbok jersey."

Gloucester have also been linked with a move to sign another South African in lock Gerbrandt Grobler, who is leaving Munster at the end of the season.