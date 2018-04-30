Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: Edinburgh scrum-half set to join Scarlets

From the section

Scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne has won nine caps for Scotland

Edinburgh scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne is set to join Pro14 rivals Scarlets for next season.

The 24-year-old, capped nine times by Scotland, is out of contract at Edinburgh this summer having played all his professional rugby with the Scottish side.

Hidalgo-Clyne will vie for the Parc y Scarlets nine shirt with Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies and Jonathan Evans.

Aled Davies will leave for Ospreys, so Hidalgo-Clyne boosts Scarlets' options.