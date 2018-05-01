Pro14: Gareth Davies apologises for Dragons' 'low standard' comments

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Dragons 8-33 Scarlets

Pro14 play-off quarter-final: Scarlets v Cheetahs Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 18:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C; live BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies has apologised for his comments about Dragons' "low standards" of rugby.

The Wales international, 27, has sent a formal written apology to Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman after Scarlets won Saturday's Judgement Day encounter.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: "Bernard has replied and they've had a good conversation about what was said. I don't think you'll see a repeat."

Davies said Scarlets claimed a 33-8 win 'without getting out of second gear'.

He had added: "Every time we play against the Dragons they bring us down to their level of rugby, which is very average."

Pivac pressure

Pivac said Davies was one of a number of players who were frustrated after the game, even though the Scarlets scored five tries to earn a bonus-point win.

"I may have put a bit of pressure on them, which I did intentionally to challenge them about going for five points," he said.

"He's been in, I've had a chat to Gareth and he's formally apologised in writing.

"I've very pleased that Gareth has taken the stance he has... waking up the next morning and understanding what he'd done and putting it right the best he could."