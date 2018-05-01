Scottish Super 6: No Glasgow club in new semi-professional franchise format

Melrose beat Stirling County to complete a league and cup double

Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot's, Melrose, Stirling County and Watsonians have been chosen as Scottish Rugby's new semi-professional franchises.

The new Super 6 league set-up is designed to bridge the gap between the amateur and the professional game.

Scottish Rugby hopes to have the new league up and running for the start of the 2019-20 season.

But the list has been criticised by Glasgow Hawks because "Scotland's largest city will not be represented".

The six clubs, chosen from 12 applicants, all presently play in the Scottish Premiership and will act as feeder clubs to Pro14 outfits Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh.

Hawks, Currie Chieftains, Dundee, Edinburgh Academicals, Gala and Hawick were unsuccessful in their bids.

A review panel had been tasked to choose at least one team from the four Scottish regions - Caledonia, Glasgow and the West, the Borders and Edinburgh and East Lothian.

Edinburgh has three representatives, Ayr represent the west, Stirling are Caledonia's representatives, while Scottish champions Melrose are the only team to represent the traditional rugby stronghold in the Borders.

"It is profoundly disappointing that Scotland's biggest city will not be represented in this new structure," Glasgow Hawks said.

"The commitment offered by Glasgow and Strathclyde Universities, the Royal Navy in Scotland and three long-established rugby clubs did not find favour on this occasion.

"It is our earnest hope that the goodwill of these organisations might be harnessed by an alternative body to ensure that the city of Glasgow has a platform for the best available club talent to develop in a professional environment."

Currie, who were runners-up this season, said they were "bitterly disappointed" but would "continue to pursue our objective of being the best rugby club in Scotland".

Dundee High said they were disappointed considering they had formed a partnership with Abertay University, the University of Dundee and Dundee City Council.

Sir Bill Gammell, who chaired the independent review panel, said: "I believe the advent of Super 6 is an exciting, forward-thinking evolution within Scottish rugby."

The governing body will now form a working party with representatives from each franchise to agree on a format for the competition.

Chief executive Mark Dodson said: "The six successful applications will, I believe, enable Super 6 to achieve our ambition to raise the standard of rugby at the top of the club game in Scotland and also create strong, sustainable franchises in their own right."

Scottish Rugby hopes that, in addition to league fixtures, the new clubs will be able to participate in a new cross-border competition with Irish and Welsh clubs.