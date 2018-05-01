Saracens sign hooker Tom Woolstencroft after spell at London Irish

Tom Woolstencroft trained with Ealing Trailfinders last season to regain his fitness

Saracens have agreed a deal to sign hooker Tom Woolstencroft from London Irish from next season.

The 23-year-old former Bath, Wasps and England Under-20s player joined Irish in October but has just made 13 appearances for the Exiles.

He will follow current team-mate Alex Lewington to Allianz Park next season.

"I'm very grateful to Irish for the opportunity to get back playing this season after a long spell out with injury," he said.