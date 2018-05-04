Pro14 quarter-finals: Scarlets v Cheetahs (Sat)

Media playback is not supported on this device Scarlets to 'knock the heck' out of new signings - Wayne Pivac

Pro14 play-off quarter-final: Scarlets v Cheetahs Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 18:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C; live BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales hooker Ken Owens returns to Scarlets' starting line-up to lead them in Saturday's Pro14 play-off quarter-final against Cheetahs.

Tom Prydie also comes in at right wing for the hosts while John Barclay is back to start at number eight.

Full-back Clayton Bommetjies and number eight Uzair Cassiem are due to start for Cheetahs against the team they will join for 2018-19.

The visitors also include former Racing 92 fly-half Johan Goosen.

Goosen starts after making his comeback to professional rugby earlier this month.

The 25-year-old announced his retirement in December 2016, despite having signed a deal with French club Racing 92 until 2020.

Niel Marais moves to the centre, while Clinton Swart drops to the bench.

Fitness test for Blommetjies

However, Blommetjies is subject to a late fitness test.

Ryan Elias makes way for Owens, Prydie takes over on the right wing from Ioan Nicholas and Barclay is back as Will Boyde joins Elias on the bench.

Prop Wyn Jones and back-row Aaron Shingler come onto the home bench.

Wayne Pivac's side finished second in Conference B on the same number of points as table-toppers Leinster.

Their bonus-point win over Dragons on Saturday ensured a home knock-out against Cheetahs.

The winners' reward will be a semi-final at Glasgow, who topped Conference A.

In the other half of the draw Munster host Edinburgh, with Leinster awaiting the winner.

Cheetahs impress Pivac

Pivac said he has been impressed by Cheetahs' inaugural season in the Pro14.

"It has been a very credible one and they're going to be a very difficult opponent on the weekend.

"They've done the hard slog, like we did last year, to make their first play-off game and have given themselves every opportunity.

"It's an 80 minute performance so we're going to have to make sure that we play very well.

"They play an open and expansive game which we like watching and we like playing."

Pivac said he admired Cheetahs' Blommetjies and their Cassiem, but he admits his side would not be going easy on them.

"We'll be trying to knock the heck out of them," he joked.

Another sell-out in Llanelli?

He is also hoping for a repeat sell-out crowd after the La Rochelle European quarter-final win at Parc y Scarlets.

"If it's going to be anything like that, it's something to look forward to," he said.

"If we could sell the place out that would be ideal, it was such a great atmosphere.

"If yesterday was anything to go by we had queues right around the car park. We hope that continues and that we have a massive crowd to get behind the boys.

"It really does lift them playing at home."

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan said there was a great deal of excitement going into the game.

"It's obviously a special game for us, I don't think there's any moving away from the guys realising that they're in the play-offs."

He said the Scarlets are "a quality outfit" with "some great players".

Scarlets: Halfpenny; Prydie, S Williams, Parkes, S Evans; Patchell, G Davies; R Evans, Owens (capt), Lee, Rawlins, Cummins, Beirne, J Davies, Barclay.

Replacements: Elias, Jones, Kruger, Shingler, Boyde, J Evans, D Jones, Hughes.

Cheetahs: Blommetjies; Small-Smith, Venter (capt), Marais, Maxwane; Goosen, Meyer; Nche, van Jaarsveld, Coetzee, Wegner, Bernardo, Schoeman, Mohoje, Cassiem.

Replacements: du Toit, Marais, Botha, Hugo, Venter, Mkhabela, Swart, Greeff.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Frank Murphy (IRFU), Mike Adamson (SRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)