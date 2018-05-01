Dafydd Howells: Dragons sign wing from Pro14 rivals Ospreys

From the section

Dafydd Howells won two Wales caps on their 2013 tour to Japan

Twice-capped Wales wing Dafydd Howells will join Dragons on a two-year deal after leaving Ospreys at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 tries in 42 Ospreys appearances but his progress has been disrupted by injury.

At Dragons he will join former Wales Under-20s team-mates Hallam Amos, James Benjamin, Ollie Griffiths, Leon Brown, Elliot Dee and Harrison Keddie.

Howells says he hopes to further his "Wales ambitions" at Dragons.

"I'm looking forward to joining the Dragons and giving it my best go," he added.

The signing was announced a day after Wales centre Tyler Morgan pledged his immediate future to Dragons.

Head coach Bernard Jackman's recruits for 2018-19 also include Wales hooker Richard Hibbard, back-rower Ross Moriarty and props Aaron Jarvis and Ryan Bevington.