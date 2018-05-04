Premiership: Bath v London Irish (Sat)

Gloucester-bound Matt Banahan's 12-year career at Bath ends against the side that signed the Jerseyman to their academy as a teenager

Aviva Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Anthony Perenise will play his 100th game for Bath and Matt Banahan his last against relegated London Irish.

Lucas Noguera and Matt Garvey come into the pack, while Gloucester-bound Banahan moves to centre to allow for Cooper Vuna's inclusion on the wing.

Irish hand a Premiership debut to winger Ben Loader, while centre Fergus Mulchrone also returns.

Club-record appearance holder David Paice is among the replacements for his final match before retirement.

Bath: Homer; Vuna, Banahan, Wilson, Brew; Priestland, Fotuali'i; Noguera, Dunn, Perenise, Garvey (capt), Stooke, Ellis, Louw, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Vaughan, Delmas, Phillips, Mercer, Green, Burns, Clark.

London Irish: Tonks; Cokanasigsa, Fowlie, Mulchrone, Loader; Brophy Clews, Steele; Elrington, Porecki, Hoskins, Van der Merwe (capt), De Chaves, McNally, Cowan, Treviranus.

Replacements: Paice, Franks, Du Plessis, Cooke, Basham, Van Zyl, Williams, Lewington.

Referee: Matthew Carley.