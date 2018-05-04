Premiership: Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (Sat)

John Kingston has been part of Harlequins' coaching staff since 2001

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

John Kingston makes three changes for his final game in charge of Harlequins as they welcome Exeter Chiefs.

Injuries to Jamie Roberts and Joe Marchant mean that Alofa Alofa and James Lang move to centre while Tim Visser starts on the left wing.

England winger Jack Nowell moves to outside centre for Exeter.

Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill and Thomas Waldrom come into the pack, while Olly Woodburn returns on the wing and Phil Dollman starts at full-back.

Director of rugby Kingston announced he was leaving 10th-placed Quins in April after 17 years with the club in various roles.

Defending champions Exeter have already guaranteed a first-place finish in the Premiership and a home semi-final against either Wasps or Newcastle.

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher told BBC Sport:

"There's a lot riding on it.

They'll have the motivation of their last home game and they've got top quality players who will be disappointed in the last results they've had, so they'll come flying at us.

"We've got a lot riding on it as individuals. What they've got to say to us with their level of performance is 'you can't leave me out of the semi-final'."

Harlequins: Brown; Walker, Alofa, Lang, Visser; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward (capt), Sinckler, Merrick, Matthews, Robshaw, Wallace, Luamanu

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Swainston, South, White, Lewis, Cheeseman, Chisholm

Exeter: Dollman; Cordero, Nowell, Hill, Woodburn; Simmonds, White; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Lees, Hill, Ewers, Armand (capt), Waldrom

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Holmes, Skinner, Dennis, Townsend, Steenson, Hendrickson