Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Wasps (Sat)

Newcastle centre Josh Matavesi switches to fly-half to replace the injured Josh Hodgson

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle meet Wasps at Kingston Park to determine who will finish third in the Premiership and secure a play-off semi-final trip to reigning European champions Saracens on 19 May.

The Falcons are forced into a change after Joel Hodgson's knee injury in the 25-23 win at Leicester Tigers, so centre Josh Matavesi moves to fly-half.

Wasps have fit-again Kyle Eastmond back to start at centre.

Falcons old boy Ben Harris is Wasps' other change, coming in at prop.

Another former Newcastle man, Jimmy Gopperth, is on the bench but prop Simon McIntyre (foot) and winger Christian Wade (dead leg) are out.

Fourth-placed Newcastle will start the match three points behind third-placed Wasps, having already secured their highest finish since the play-offs were introduced, thanks largely to an unbeaten home run going back to November.

Even if Wasps were to pick up two bonus points from a high-scoring narrow defeat, a bonus-point Falcons victory would secure third place as they would have most wins.

The side finishing fourth will play league leaders Exeter in their play-off semi-final, also on 19 May.

Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards:

"As emotional as last Friday night at Leicester was, we quickly move on to the next game. It was put to one side fairly swiftly. We haven't dwelled too much on what happened apart from trying to improve our set-piece.

"We are a team who just refuse to be beaten, even in tight games where certain facets of our game might not be functioning how we want them to be.

"When Wasps have their full back line playing it's probably the best in the Premiership, or certainly the most exciting. When those guys are on song they take some taming, but it's a case of whether they can keep it up for 80 minutes."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"Newcastle have got to take a lot of credit for the season they're having. They've been fantastic, not only in the Premiership, as they've got to the latter stages of every competition they've entered and I'm sure they will want to finish in style.

"You've got to tip your hat to Dean Richards. He's doing a superb job and they have a really strong all-round team that play for each other.

"It's an important game for us, we want a strong performance and hopefully a really good win to take us in nicely into the play-offs. But we also have to look ahead and prepare for the semi-final, so we can't just look at this one game in isolation."

Newcastle: Hammersley; Tait, Harris, JP Socino, Kibirige; Matavesi, Takulua; Vickers, Lawson, Davison, Olmstead, Witty, Wilson (capt), Graham, Hogg.

Replacements: S Socino, Lockwood, Wilson, Young, Latu, Stuart, Willis, Penny.

Wasps: Le Roux; Bassett, Lovobalavu, Eastmond, Daly; Cipriani, Simpson; Harris, Cruse, Moore, Launchbury (capt), Myall, Haskell, Young, Willis.

Replacements: Taylor; Mullan, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Thompson, Robson, Gopperth, De Jongh.