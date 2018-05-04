Premiership: Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors (Sat)

George North will go into his final Northampton game with a record of 37 tries in 88 appearances

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton say farewell to a host of familiar faces in the final game of the Premiership season against Worcester.

Ben Foden is captain, fellow England international Kieran Brookes is in at prop, Wales and Lions wing George North plays and Stephen Myler, Campese Ma'afu and Charlie Clare start on the bench.

Worcester Academy youngster Will Butler makes his first Premiership start at centre alongside England's Ben Te'o.

Anton Bresler comes in at lock for the now retired Donncha O'Callaghan.

A Worcester victory - and defeat for Harlequins at home to table-topping Exeter - would lift Warriors two places to ninth in the table for the club's best Premiership finish in 12 years since coming eighth in 2006, still their highest league placing.

Warriors are five tries short of their Premiership best of 56, which they achieved in the 2016-17 season.

Wales winger Josh Adams goes into what is expected to be his final game before returning to the Principality tied level on 13 tries with Newcastle's Niki Goneva as top league scorer.

Saints' interim head coach Alan Dickens and technical coaching consultant Alan Gaffney have made four changes to a side missing eight injured players, including England quartet Tom Wood, Courtney Lawes, Dylan Hartley and Luther Burrell.

Northampton interim head coach Alan Dickens:

"I've seen these players as both a team-mate and a coach, and they've served Saints brilliantly in what is probably the most successful period in the history of the club.

"The motivation to send the guys out on a high note has to come from within the players.

"We've spoken about that this week - hopefully we put on a performance to match the occasion."

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons:

"Northampton have had some difficult times this season, but they got a massive win against Leicester at Welford Road.

"They also played well against a very dangerous Wasps team. They are in good form at the moment.

"We have got a tough game and that's where our focus is. After that, we will let the guys go and have a break and we will come back fresh and ready for a challenging season."

Teams

Northampton: Foden (capt); Collins, Tuitavake, Francis, North; Grayson, Reinach; Waller, Haywood, Brookes, Ratuniyarawa, Craig, Gibson, Harrison, Eadie.

Replacements: Clare, Ma'afu, Hill, Ribbans, Ludlam, Mitchell, Myler, Tuala.

Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Te'o, Butler, Adams; Jones, Hougaard; Bower, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Barry, Mama, Lewis, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Kitchener, Denton, Arr, Shillcock, Howe.