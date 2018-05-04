Premiership: Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers

Mike Haley, who will join Irish side Munster this summer, returns from suspension for Sale Sharks

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make two changes to the side that lost to Exeter as number eight Josh Strauss and full-back Mike Haley return.

Haley makes his final appearance before his switch to Munster, while Ben Curry drops out to accommodate Strauss.

Leicester Tigers recall Jonah Holmes, Mike Williams and Mathew Tait after their narrow defeat by Newcastle.

George McGuigan is on the bench, while Logovi'i Mulipola could make his 100th Premiership appearance from the bench.

Sale: Haley; McGuigan, S James, Addison, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross (capt), T Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Taxus, Aulika, Beaumont, B Curry, Cliff, Leota, L James.

Leicester: Veainu; Holmes, Tuilagi, Tait, May; G Ford (capt), Youngs; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: McGuigan, Bateman, Mulipola, Wells, Mapapalangi, Harrison, J Ford, Worth.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.