Premiership: Saracens v Gloucester (Sat)

Saracens hooker Schalk Brits will retire at the end of the season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens have made six changes for their final game of the regular Premiership season against Gloucester.

Richard Wigglesworth returns at scrum-half, Richard Barrington, Schalk Brits and Juan Figallo form a new front row and Nick Isiekwe and Maro Itoje start.

England Under-20 winger Tom Seabrook will make his senior debut for the visitors, who have made 11 changes.

Only skipper Lewis Ludlow retains his place in the pack from the XV which lost to Bath last time out.

David Halaifonua, Andy Symons and Ben Vellacott are restored to the back line, while Wales hooker Richard Hibbard will make his 100th competitive appearance for the Cherry and Whites should he come on as a replacement.

Saracens have already secured a home semi-final on Saturday, 19 May (12:30 BST) and will face either Wasps or Newcastle in the play-offs.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Brits, Figallo, Itoje, Isiekwe, Rhodes, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Koch, Kruis, Earl, Spencer, Lozowski, Wyles.

Gloucester: Woodward; Seabrook, Trinder, Symons, Halaifonua; Twelvetrees, Vellacott; McAllister, Matu'u, Balmain, Savage, Thrush, Moriarty, Ludlow (capt), Clarke.

Replacements: Hibbard, Rapava Ruskin, Denman, Morgan, Polledri. Braley, Burns, Hudson.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.