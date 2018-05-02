Ruaridh Jackson: Glasgow Warriors full-back signs new one-year deal

Ruaridh Jackson has played 22 games in all this season, mostly at full-back

Glasgow full-back Ruaridh Jackson has signed a new one-year contract with the club after what coach Dave Rennie has described as an "outstanding" season.

The 30-year-old featured in 18 of the Warriors' 21 Pro14 games, starting 16, after returning from Harlequins.

"After coming in just two weeks before the comp started, he's been one of our top performers," Rennie said.

"We're rapt. He's a good man, really popular and his skill-set and versatility make him a great asset."

Formerly a fly-half, Jackson began the season at full-back with Stuart Hogg sidelined, and his continued to feature in the number 15 jersey.

His early-season form earned him an international re-call during the autumn, and he won his 32nd Scotland cap against Australia.

Jackson has played 134 times to date in his two spells with Glasgow, scoring 464 points including 12 tries.

"I've really enjoyed it this season, so to be able to stay on for another year is awesome and I can't wait to see where we can go." Jackson told Warriors TV.

"It's been a bit different playing mostly at full-back, but I've absolutely loved it.

"It's been great to get regular game-time and the way we play, we like to spread the ball about, so you still get plenty of touches and I don't feel too left out back there!

"It's just been fun playing again. Hopefully we can finish the season on a high because it has been a great year so far."

Warriors will host either Scarlets or Cheetahs, who face each other in the play-offs on Saturday, in their Pro14 semi-final on Fri 18 May.