Dragons: RGC 1404 duo Tiaan Loots & Jacob Botica sign

Jacob Botica and Tiaan Loots helped RGC to cup success in 2017 when they lifted the Welsh Cup

Head Coach Bernard Jackman has confirmed the Dragons have signed RGC 1404 duo Tiaan Loots and Jacob Botica.

Outside centre Loots and fly-half Botica have enjoyed another successful campaign for the North Wales club who are fourth in the Welsh Premiership.

Jacob Botica is the son of Frano Botica, a former New Zealand dual-code international who also played for Llanelli.

"It's long been a goal of mine to play professional rugby," said Botica.

"So to get the chance now at the Dragons with the rugby heritage in this part of Wales is a dream.

"The vision Bernard [Jackman, coach] has is exciting and I'm just very grateful for the opportunity and chance Bernard has given me.

"I'm ready to get stuck into pre-season and start the hard work as I want to help push the Dragons to be contenders for the top spot over the four Welsh regions."

Centre Loots was also thrilled to have joined the Pro14 strugglers.

"I'm grateful to Bernard for giving me this great opportunity to continue to improve my rugby and I'm determined to take my chance with the Dragons," said Loots.

"Jacob and I have been down to [Dragons training base] Ystrad Mynach to see the set up and we're just both excited to get down to south Wales this summer and get into pre-season."

Jackman said: "We have been tracking both Jacob and Tiaan since September and they really impressed us week in, week out in the Principality Premiership," Jackman said of his signings.