Luke Cowan-Dickie: Exeter hooker aims to impress England with Chiefs performances

Luke Cowan-Dickie's appearance against France in March was his first England cap since the 2016 summer tour to Australia

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie hopes to impress England's selectors by helping his club reach a third successive Premiership final.

The Chiefs have already claimed top place in the league and will host Wasps or Newcastle in the semi-finals.

His last cap came in England's Six Nations match against France in March.

But the Cornishman, who has six caps, has struggled to get past skipper Dylan Hartley or Saracens' Jamie George and has yet to start for England.

"I love being involved and I love pushing new levels," Cowan-Dickie told BBC Sport of his England call-ups.

"(The summer tour to) South Africa is in the back of my mind and I'll be excited if I get the opportunity to go, but now at club level now we've got two and, potentially, three games left.

"We've been talking all week about training well and performing well," Cowan-Dickie said.

"If I do that and I play the semi-final, it shows that I've put in a solid performance. Hopefully, if I do that I might get the call and if I do I'll look forward to it then."

Exeter play their final match of the regular season on Saturday when they travel to Harlequins.