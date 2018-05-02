Charlie Beckett and Will Homer: Jersey Reds bring in Premiership duo

Both Will Homer (left) and Charlie Beckett (right) have played for England at age-group level

Gloucester forward Charlie Beckett and Bath scrum-half Will Homer are to join Championship side Jersey Reds.

The pair have agreed deals for next season and will link-up with the islanders in June.

Beckett, 22, has been with Gloucester for the last two seasons - captaining the club in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and playing in the European Challenge Cup.

Homer, who is also 22, made one Premiership start for Bath and has had time on loan at Yorkshire Carnegie.

"Charlie and Will both showed the talent needed to secure contracts with Premiership clubs as teenagers, but it's a competitive environment and neither have been given regular opportunities at the top level," said Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon.

"Now they'll have the chance to develop their careers in a settled Championship environment, knowing that time is on their side and that through working hard they can earn another shot at the Premiership in the future."

Jersey currently have 32 players contracted through until the end of the 2018-19 season, including 13 new signings.