Paddy Jackson & Stuart Olding: Sale Sharks not signing former Ireland and Ulster players

Sale Sharks will not be signing former Ireland and Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, a club statement has confirmed.

Media speculation suggested Sale had offered deals to out-of-contract Jackson, 26, and Olding, 25.

The pair had their contracts revoked by Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union last month.

Both were cleared of rape but were sacked after concerns relating to social media content.

"Sale Sharks can confirm there is no substance to the rumours currently circulating in relation to the signing of the two international rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding," the club statement said.

"Our search continues for top-class players to bolster the squad for next season."

French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne denied their interest in signing Jackson last month.

More to follow.