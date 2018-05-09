Stephen Myler: London Irish sign former Northampton fly-half

Stephen Myler converted from rugby league in 2006 to join Northampton

London Irish sign former Northampton fly-half Stephen Myler for the 2018-19 Championship season.

The 33-year-old, capped once by England, joins the Exiles after 12 seasons at Franklin's Gardens.

Myler, the third-highest Premiership points scorer of all time, will try and help Irish plot another return to the top flight after relegation this month.

"[Irish] have the ambition to be back amongst the leading clubs in the Premiership," said Myler.

The son of ex-rugby league player and coach John Myler, as well as nephew of Great Britain international Tony Myler, he began his career in the 13-man code but joined Saints in 2006.

He was a Premiership winner, Heineken Cup finalist and two-time European Challenge Cup winner with Northampton.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Northampton Saints and I've made friends for life, but the time is right for me to now embark on a fresh new challenge with London Irish," Myler said.

"Everything about London Irish has impressed me and I'm looking forward to joining up with my new team-mates for pre-season as we look to make an immediate return to the Premiership."