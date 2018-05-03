Tim Visser calls time on Scotland career

Tim Visser did not feature in the autumn Tests or this year's Six Nations

Scotland and Harlequins winger Tim Visser has announced his retirement from international rugby after scoring 14 tries in 33 appearances.

The 30-year-old was born in the Netherlands, qualifying for Scotland in 2012 through residency rules.

His last Scotland appearance came against Fiji on the summer tour of 2017.

"I feel now is the time to say goodbye to international rugby and concentrate on my club career," said Visser.

"Playing for Scotland has been the biggest honour of my life. I feel it has been even more special by not being my country of birth but where I had grown to call home.

"Being asked to play for a top nation in world rugby and being accepted by my team-mates as one of their own has been incredible.

"I can still remember my home debut against the All Blacks as if it were yesterday and the emotions that it brought me.

"However, international rugby brings many challenges and, with a young family, the time away from home has been hard.

"I also feel that Scotland is in a fantastic place with some great young talent coming through and now is my time to free up the space for them to develop."

Visser, who spent five seasons with Edinburgh before joining Harlequins in 2015, signed a new two-year contract extension with the London club in January.