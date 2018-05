Swansea-born Lawrence gained six Wales under-20s caps, including three appearances at the 2008 U20 World Championship

Dragons have signed 29-year-old hooker Rhys Lawrence from Ealing Trailfinders on a two-year contract.

The former Scarlets hooker returns to Wales after spells with Trailfinders and Bristol.

"Bernard Jackman (Dragons head coach) has got a great outlook of where he wants this team to go so it was a straightforward decision," said Lawrence.

"You can see the recruits coming in and what's going on behind the scenes."