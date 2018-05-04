Taulupe Faletau: Bath and Wales number eight signs new deal with Premiership club

Taulupe Faletau (right) has played 12 games for Bath so far this season

Bath's Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau has signed a new long-term contract with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old joined Bath from Welsh region the Dragons at the start of the 2016-17 season.

Faletau, who featured on the British and Irish Lions' tours of Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017, has made 29 appearances for Bath.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract at Bath. I feel my best years are still ahead of me," Faletau said.

"I have a great relationship with [director of rugby] Todd Blackadder and the coaching team and believe in their long-term vision. I also believe in the squad we have and that we can achieve our goals."

Faletau, who spent seven years with the then Newport Gwent Dragons, has won 72 caps for Wales since making his debut against the Barbarians in 2011.

Blackadder added: "Toby is one of the most admired players in world rugby, and he has shown that not only in a Bath shirt, but for Wales and on his two tours with the British and Irish Lions.

"This is great news for the club in that Toby recognises that Bath is the place where he can best achieve his goals, which is ultimately challenging for the major trophies."

Bath have not disclosed the exact length of Faletau's new contract.