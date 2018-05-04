Alex Schwarz: Cornish Pirates sign Welsh scrum-half from Rygbi Gogledd Cymru
Cornish Pirates have signed scrum-half Alex Schwarz from Welsh Premiership side Rygbi Gogledd Cymru.
The 25-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at the Mennaye, having faced the Pirates for Scarlets in this year's British and Irish Cup.
Schwarz has also been capped at under-18 level by Wales.
"He does the basics well, has a good kicking game and will bring experience," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.