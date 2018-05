Celtic Park has never staged a rugby union match

Next season's Pro14 final will be staged at Celtic Park, Glasgow, BBC Scotland has learned.

The home of the Scottish Premiership football champions has never before hosted a rugby union match.

This year's final is being played at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, as was Scarlets' success in 2017, when the competition was the Pro12.

Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium was the venue for Connacht's victory over Leinster in 2016.